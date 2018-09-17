Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may be engaged, but don’t expect to see the movie producer filming scenes at SUR anytime soon. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that her costar’s fiancé will not be featured on the Bravo series.

“Never. No,” Shay, 33, recently told Us at Loop Now Technologies and Bit Circus’ launch of their new app, Firework.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Emmett, 47, popped the question with a massive round diamond engagement ring at the 28-year-old’s birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Despite the filmmaker never making an appearance on Vanderpump Rules, Shay told Us that everyone in the cast “loves him.”

“He’s one of our favorite people to hang out with. He’s so much fun, such a great personality, absolutely obsessed with her,” the “Good as Gold” singer gushed. “They are a very good match.”

“I saw her ring. It’s like the size of my hand,” Shay added, referring to Kent’s engagement ring designed by Richie Rich from Leon Diamond in New York. “It’s better than a Kardashian ring. It is literally like ring goals. But so is Brittany [Cartwright’s]. Brittany’s is absolutely stunning. They are both very large rocks on those girls’ fingers.”

Vanderpump Rules castmates Cartwright and Jax Taylor got engaged in June, and according to Shay, the twosome are already well into wedding planning.

“She already has her location, everything picked out. She’s been dreaming about this day since she was a little girl. It’s going to be great. I’m excited,” Shay explained. “A lot of us are bridesmaids so that’s exciting.”

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.

