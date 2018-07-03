Vanderpump Rules drama! Billie Lee, the newest member of the cast, took to Twitter Monday, July 2, to claim that she wasn’t invited to an upcoming “Girls Night” event thrown at SUR, implying it was because she is trans. Billie was introduced during last season and is the first openly transgender cast member.

“When you coworkers don’t include the only trans girl in GIRLS night at your own job! On the night you work,” she tweeted, adding the hashtags “RudeAF” and “TransIsBeautiful.” Kristen Doute was quick to respond, writing, “It’s not your event. Don’t make this about something it’s not. #NoH8.”

It’s not your event 🤷🏻‍♀️ Don’t make this about something it’s not. #NoH8 https://t.co/vlZ1GwFQTO — kristen doute 🦒 (@kristendoute) July 3, 2018

I’m completely supportive and will always be supportive of the LGBTQ community ❤️❤️❤️ EVERYONE is invited and welcome tomorrow! https://t.co/DXqCUAjY6t — Katie Maloney (@MusicKillsKate) July 3, 2018

When fans began asking about the event, the activist tweeted again. “This was not a birthday at someone’s house. This was an event called GIRLS night at my job where I work and on the night I’m scheduled,” she wrote. “It’s not a matter if you like me or not! I work there.” She also responded to Kristin, tweeting, “Boo you don’t work there so why are you speaking.”

The event was first posted to social media by Brittany Cartwright, who shared the flyer that was scheduled for Tuesday, July 3. Brittany tagged Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and Lisa Vanderpump in the photo – but not Billie.

Thirty minutes later, Scheana also posted the flyer, tagging Billie Lee in her Instagram post. “Come join me, @itsmebillielee @ariana252525 @lalakent and @musickillskate for some silky robe fun and lots of SURprises!! See you there! 9pm. Boys are very welcome,” the caption read.

In fact, Billie Lee commented on the Instagram, writing, “Thanks babe for including me in GIRLS night. #transisbeautiful I appreciate you always supporting me and my community.”



Three hours later, however, she took to Twitter to claim she hadn’t been invited. Vanderpump Rules season 7 is currently filming, so it’s likely that the drama could be shown later this year.

