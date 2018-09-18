The cast of Vanderpump Rules has come along way since season 1, but Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval assured Us Weekly that the SUR crew will still bring the drama for season 7.

“Don’t worry. We still are complete disasters in other aspects of our lives. But professionally, we’re growing,” 35-year-old Schwartz recently told Us exclusively at Loop Now Technologies and Bit Circus’ launch of their new app, Firework. “Just for the record, we are not growing up. We are maturing and we are evolving.”

Sandoval added: “We still like to have fun.”

The two men, who have costarred on the Bravo series since the first season in 2013, recently opened up their own restaurant, Tom Tom, with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd. Sandoval, also 35, revealed that the couple are well aware that he and his longtime pal still like to joke around.

“Obviously Ken and Lisa know that and that’s one of the reasons that they wanted us involved in this,” he explained of going into business with the successful restaurateurs. “They have obviously other restaurants and other business ventures, and they wanted us to sort of take over. And we’re also expanding. It’s great. It’s just the beginning.”

As for mixing business with pleasure, Schwartz and Sandoval both are not worried about their friendship being affected by the restaurant.

“[The bromance] is stronger than ever!” Sandoval said. “It’s been great. It’s always a constant work in progress, but it’s so enjoyable. We’re always an open book, we’re always sponges sucking in new information, new gimmicks, new cutting edge cocktails. Obviously our cocktail program is very strong right now, but we’re always open to new suggestions, new ideas, and new cutting edge techniques. The food is great. We have elevated bar food.”

Schwartz added: “He’s still Tom No 1. But I’m OK with that now. I’ve made peace with that.”

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.

