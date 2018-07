For the past five years, fans of Vanderpump Rules have watched as the cast worked their tails off at Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd‘s West Hollywood hot spot Sur. Now, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are taking their restaurant know-how and partnering with their bosses to launch a brand new venture called Tom Tom.

The duo had the full support of their castmates as Tom Tom opened its doors. Scroll through to see the pics!