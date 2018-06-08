It finally happened! Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor proposed to Brittany Cartwright — and she said yes! The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, June 8.

“She said yes!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!” Taylor, 38, captioned a pic of himself smiling while Cartwright held up her hand to show off her ring. “Make sure y’all tune in season 7 to see how this unfolded.”

Taylor enlisted the help of Kyle Chan Design to create the 3.14 carat cushion cut GIA certified white diamond stunner.

“I told him a few details but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond,” Taylor continued, noting that the designer knocked it out of the park. “When I decided to do this he was the only one I wanted to design Brittany’s ring and this is why.. flawless Kyle absolutely flawless.”

Taylor popped the question at Neptune’s Net in Malibu. He added: “Thank you Margaret owner of @Neptunesnet for allowing me to make this special day possible at one of our favorite spots to eat in Malibu.”

Cartwright shared the same photo. “Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!” she gushed.

The reality stars have had their share of ups and downs throughout the Bravo series once Cartwright moved from Kentucky to L.A. to be with the former model and work with him at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant. They fought often and briefly split after he cheated on her. However, in December, Taylor told Us that he hadn’t ruled out an engagement.

“Seeing how she is with people, seeing how she is with me, I don’t really want to be with anybody else, and then I also don’t want her to be with anybody else,” he told Us at the time. “And so, I don’t want to lose her. So if marriage is what we need to do, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Just last month, Cartwright got real about their relationship on Twitter. “It’s so crazy that 3 years ago I met Jax in Vegas,” she wrote. “Never would I have imagined my life to be like it is today. We def. have our ups& downs, but today we are happier than ever. I know people are skeptical & think I’m cray for sticking around but I know I did the right thing for me.”

