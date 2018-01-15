Vanderpump Rules caught Us totally off guard during the Monday, January 15, episode when Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix engaged in an unprecedented screaming match with each other, culminating in a possibly break up.

The usually happy couple swiftly turned on each other during a housewarming event for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. After Ariana and Lala Kent showed Brittany a secret recording where Jax allegedly admitted to not wanting to marry, or even sleep with his girlfriend Brittany, all hell broke loose. A distraught Brittany played the recording for a rapt audience of friends, infuriating her cheating ex, Jax.

Tom Says He’s ‘Disgusted’ That Ariana Showed Brittany The Recording

Sandoval, disappointed in Ariana for her timing, kicked off the fight by accusing his girlfriend of being “out of her f—king mind” and saying he was “disgusted” by her actions. Ariana defended her choice to show Brittany the recording and called Sandoval out, asking why he would take Jax’s side over “the girl that you love.” Ariana’s brother, Jeremy Madix, watched in awe on a nearby couch as the duo continued their screaming match.

Ariana Tells Tom They Should Break Up

The next morning, as the fight continued, Ariana told Tom, “I think we should just break the f—k up … You don’t like me as a person.” Sandoval didn’t dispute the idea, and added, “When’s the last time you’ve apologized to me for f—king anything.” In a testimonial, Sandoval referred to the fight as their worst yet, eventually admitting, “I just want us to be able to work this out.”

It wasn’t long before Ariana and Tom were patching things up over an alleyway beer after a long shift at SUR. Ariana admitted to being drunk and Tom admitted that Ariana had been put in a “bad position” with regards to showing Brittany the recording. It appeared that the duo had patched things up, however Ariana did admit to the camera that she wished Tom could “empathize” with her more often.

Tell Us: What do you think of Tom and Ariana’s big fight?

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!