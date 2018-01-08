It’s a rocky road for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright! On the Monday, January 8, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Brittany and Jax seemed to be on the road to recovery following Jax’s admission that he had an affair with Faith Stowers … that is until things took an unexpected sharp turn for the worse.

“I got community service … on her vagina,” Jax admitted to friends Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval over shots of absinthe. In spite of the tumultuous fallout from the 38-year-old’s admitted sexual indiscretion, it appeared he and Brittany were on the mend, even kissing and smiling at each other during a shared shift at SUR. The couple decided to go through with Jax’s idea of having a housewarming party to ring in their new pad and smooth things over among friends. Brittany, appearing a bit wounded but hopeful, admitted to friends Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney: “I love him too much. It’s not fair if I don’t at least try.”

While at the party, Jax told friend Carter Brian: “I love Brittany. I love her to death and I want to fix this and I’m gonna fix this.” He then explained that, at the time of his cheating scandal, “if a f-ckin’ squirrel would have looked at me with a f-ckin’ vagina, I would have f-cked it. I wanted the attention.” When Brittany then attempted to insert herself into the conversation, she was swiftly rebuffed by Jax, who mocked her pleas to communicate saying,“Oscar goes to Brittany. Congratulations.” Brittany said “f-ck y’all” and stormed out.

Lala Says Jax Admitted to Not Wanting to Marry Brittany

Castmate Lala Kent observed the interaction and divulged to Ariana Madix, “Not only did he f-cking do what he did with Faith, there’s f-cking audio on that phone of him saying he’s never gonna marry her, that they never have sex.” In a testimonial, James Kennedy added, “Faith sent me the recording and I sent it to Lala.”

Brittany Listens to Secret Recording

Lala and Ariana, in a somber moment, played the recording for Brittany, who reacted with immense anger, shouting, “Are you f-cking kidding me?” While the actual recording was not played in the show, it was clear that whatever Jax allegedly said had a strong impact on his girlfriend. In a tense moment, Brittany shouted at Jax, as well as the whole party, saying, “You’re a piece of f-cking sh-t. I’ve heard the recordings. You deserve to rot in Hell. Get the f-ck out of here.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!