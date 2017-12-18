It goes down in the DM. Vanderpump Rules’ Faith Stowers spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about how her relationship with Jax Taylor started, which ultimately led to him cheating on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

“Well this whole thing started up a year ago. Jax was DMing me on Twitter about a year ago, just being really flirty. I wouldn’t say harmless, but just letting me know he was interested,” Stowers began. “I just kind of ignored it, but I would write him back cause at this time we were all hanging out.”

Stowers revealed that Taylor was not only flirty with her on Twitter, but also in person, and sometimes even in front of Cartwright.

“[Jax would say things like] ‘Oh, Faith’s butt’s outrageous,’ say things like that, or him and Peter, I’d catch them both looking at my body, I’m like, I literally saw him hit Peter, Peter’s like, ‘What?,’ and they’d look at my butt,” Stowers explained to Us. “There were times when we got really drunk, and everybody would be super intoxicated at a party and I’m intoxicated, and I have tattoos on my waist, and Jax said, ‘Oh, show me your tattoo’ and me being stupid would lift up my skirt to show my tattoos, cause I have a dress on. They’d think it’s so funny to do it … I remember Jax calling Tom in the kitchen, ‘Come look.’ It was just little things like that. They’re all really flirty with girls.”

She added, “I feel like Brittany was expecting Jax to do certain dirty things because in her mind, Jax was just being a man.”

Stowers then explained that after leaving a party at Taylor and Cartwright’s apartment one night, she allegedly got a text from Cartwright telling her to come back to their place and stay the night. Stowers decided not to, and got a message from Taylor the next day saying the couple wanted to have a threesome with her the night before.

“The next day I woke up and this was like 3 in the afternoon, 2 o’clock in the afternoon, around that time and I get a DM from Jax, and he goes, ‘Hey, you should not have left. I talked Brittany into a threesome,’” the former SUR employee told Us. “I said, ‘Oh, I figured something was going on because I was the only one they’re trying to get come back to the house.’ I was like laughing, ‘LOL, you guys are hilarious. Brittany’s pretty cute though.’ I’m kind of flirting with the idea, but I’m not serious. I think that’s what pushed the envelope for him. OK now I’m bringing up threesomes, here we go.”

Later on in the summer, Taylor asked Stowers for her phone number and assured her that things with Cartwright were “totally done.” Stowers invited Taylor to her house, but she didn’t think anything would happen between them.

“I was torn about it. I was, cause I know men always say that. I know men say, ‘Oh, things aren’t working out, I’m breaking up, or I’m leaving my wife,’” Stowers said. “They say things like that a lot, but I had heard this for two months that it was trouble in paradise, and now I’m hearing that he’s actually leaving her. He comes over at 3 in the afternoon, middle of the day, he was out running errands in my area, so I’m thinking, ‘OK, nothing’s gonna happen.’ I was in the room writing music, so I had my recorder on. I let him come over, he comes into the room and it was almost immediate.”

Stowers continued, “When he gave me a hug, I have on shorts on — it’s hot, it’s summer —he grabs my butt and I’m like, ‘Jax, what are you doing?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, Faith, you know I’ve been wanting this for a long time’ … He’s almost begging, but it was not in a disgusting or dirty way. It was like, he just really needed to talk to me and as he’s talking to me, he’s grabbing on me. One thing led to another. It happened so fast that … We weren’t worried about protection, we weren’t worried about anything, it was just so fast.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Sharon Tharp

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!