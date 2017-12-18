Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats! On the Monday, December 18, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder threw Brittany Cartwright a party after it was revealed Jax Taylor cheated on her with former SUR employee Faith Stowers.

Stassi, who dated Jax on and off during the first two seasons of Pump Rules, enlisted Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute to plan the perfect get-together to make Brittany feel better. Party supplies included a pinata that had Jax’s face on it and was filled with mini tequila bottles, a “gun” that shoots alcohol and Brittany’s favorite foods, including her grandma’s beer cheese recipe.

“I really wanted this to be special for Brittany, so I got the beer cheese recipe from her Mamaw,” Stassi explained, before mimicking Brittany’s grandmother, who appeared on the spinoff series Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, “Make sure you don’t go drinking that beer! That beer’s not for drinking, that beer is for beer cheese!”

Despite not getting along with Stassi, Scheana Marie and Ariana Maddox also attended the pajama party.

Jax, meanwhile, was out with his friends including longtime buddies Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Fellow cast member and Jax’s new friend James Kennedy was also in attendance.

“We’re like Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus, only prettier,” Katie explained as she had the girls light candles and stab a lemon during the “spell.”

The fun came to an end though after Ariana told Brittany that she heard Jax slept with Faith more than once. Brittany then called Jax to confront him and the pair got into an argument.

“What does it matter if I did it two or three times?” Jax said, denying that he slept with Faith multiple times. He then yelled, “Shut up! I said I didn’t do it! Will you stop?” after she accused him of lying.

Ariana then called Sandoval and told him to tell Jax that he isn’t allowed to come home.

As previously reported, Faith old Us Weekly exclusively that she only hooked up with Jax once.

“I didn’t accept any other advances at that time,” she told Us. “After it happened once, I told you Jax wanted to have me come bring girls and stuff. But he wanted it to be an ongoing thing. He wanted it to be me and him doing this, and he told me that he would let me know as soon as they were broken up, that he would come tell her soon, and boom, that’d be the end. It’s all good. That was a lie … You’re done. We’re not doing this anymore.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

