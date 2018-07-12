Jax Taylor’s got a new gig! The bartender memorably quit working at SUR in the Vanderpump Rules season 6 finale, but his latest job is still within the Pump Rules family.

Sources tell Us Weekly, Taylor, who celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday, July 11, at Tom Tom, scored himself a position at Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s new bar, which is scheduled to open later this month.

“He is working at Tom Tom,” a source who was at Taylor’s party tells Us. “Last night they had a birthday celebration for him, but he also knew all the staff because he works there.”

Though Tom Tom isn’t expected to open to the public for another few weeks, Taylor’s bash, which featured at least two decadent cakes, was one of the first private functions held at the new establishment.

Taylor first hinted at his new gig when he took to Twitter on Monday, July 9, and shared a photo of himself wearing a blue and white button-down shirt and white pants. “#ootd meetings at the new #tomtom #pumprules,” the newly-engaged star wrote.

However, Taylor’s new job doesn’t necessarily preclude him from working at SUR again. Another source dishes to Us that despite quitting last season after owner Lisa Vanderpump asked him to resign following a profane outburst directed at the 57-year-old and her husband, Ken Todd, he’s believed to be back on that payroll as well.

