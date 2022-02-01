Bon appétit! Whether they’re showing off their culinary prowess on Instagram Live or chowing down on their cheat days, celebrities love to share their love of food with their fans and followers.

Some, like Selena Gomez, are passionate amateurs looking to sharpen their knife skills and learn from the best chefs in the world. Others, like Chrissy Teigen, have managed to turn their passion into their career by launching food brands and cookbooks. But one thing binds them all together: the love of a home cooked meal.

“When John [Legend] and I got together, I found my love for cooking,” the Cravings founder wrote in a March 2017 essay for Glamour. “On one of our earliest dates, I took him to Daniel (four dollar signs on Yelp, ahhh!). I drank a $40 margarita, ate salmon rillettes (fancy salmon spread), and prayed my card wouldn’t be declined. I couldn’t afford to take him out to more dinners like that, so I started cooking more and more at home for us.”

Teigen continued: “When my first cookbook came out, I finally felt proud of my work.”

Spending time in the kitchen has also been therapeutic for the former swimsuit model, and she has been open about how cooking has helped her throughout her struggles with postpartum depression and pregnancy loss. “Being in the kitchen and on my feet, getting to move around is a way to make me feel part of life again,” the foodie told UK Glamour in August 2020. “It brings you back down to earth. Cooking doesn’t care who you are, you burn s–t just the same.”

For Florence Pugh, cooking is a hobby that she shares with her social media followers. In January 2022, the Oscar-nominated actress returned to the kitchen after her taking an extended break from her Instagram show, Cooking With Flo, to teach fans to make “courgetti” (a.k.a. zucchini spaghetti) with garlic shrimp.

“First of all, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long. Life,” Pugh said at the beginning of the episode, which she posted on her Instagram Stories. “Second of all, I’m so happy to be back. Thirdly, I hope you’ve all been cooking. If you haven’t been, I’m hoping that I can do some inspiring and get you cooking some yummy food this weekend.”

