Even celebrities love to indulge every now and again, courtesy of some guilty pleasure foods or very elaborate cheat meals.

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s epic Sunday night cheat meals are in a league of their own, most stars are pretty reasonable when it comes to the high-calorie foods or dishes they simply can’t say no to.

Take Martha Stewart, for example. The legendary lifestyle guru told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020 that her “guilty pleasure” food is simply “single slices of American cheese.” While that might not sound like a gluttonous choice, Stewart likely mentioned it because it’s not exactly the healthiest choice.

Unlike most cheeses, which are made by curdling milk, American cheese is a processed product that is made from a blend of milk, milk fats and solids, with other fats and whey protein concentrate, which means it’s typically packed with additives.

When Kim Kardashian is in the mood to indulge, her cravings run the gamut. “Eggos I guess or Top Ramen. But really that’s just at home,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied via a Twitter Q&A in February 2020 when asked to name her go-to cheat meal. “It depends what city I’m in,” she added.

In the past, Kardashian has also been known to satisfy her sweet tooth, which is something her oldest son, Saint, has inherited. On a “cheat night” documented via her Snapchat in October 2017, the Selfish author took matters into her own hands and mixed a “few scoops of ice cream and some Oreos” in a blender to whip up her own cookies and cream creation.

In August of the following year, the E! personality, who now maintains a plant-based diet while at home, explained her cheat meal philosophy on her website, writing, “When I grocery shop, I buy lean protein, carbs, fruits and veggies, but every once in a while, I like to treat myself and have a cheat meal. It can be so hard (and boring) to eat really clean all of the time.”

The Skims founder added: “A cheat meal allows me to enjoy food without feeling like I’m overindulging. My trainer, Mel [Alcantara], instructs that you should schedule a cheat meal about once every 10 days. This way you won’t lose any of the progress you’ve made at the gym.”

At the time, the reality star also noted that her preferred cheat meals were “desserts or other sweets.”

