Girl Scout cookie season is upon Us and not even the stars can resist the annual onslaught of these sweet treats! Though Gordon Ramsay famously spat out a few of the first Girl Scout cookies he ever tried during a February 2016 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, there are several other celebrities who just can’t wait to get their hands on some Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and more.

Take Reese Witherspoon, for example. The Little Fires Everywhere star took to her Instagram in February 2020 to “support the dreams of young female entrepreneurs” — a.k.a. share a brief video of herself snacking on some Thin Mints. The cute clip even got the attention of Instagram newbie Matthew Perry, who quipped in the comments, “I can’t even begin to understand what is going on there.”

Julianne Hough also weighed in on Witherspoon’s post and outed herself as a Girl Scout cookie fan when she commented: “I just ate a whole box of thin mints (from the freezer) last night! 🙌🏼 #supportingyoungfemaleentrepreneurs 😍.”

Though Jason Momoa is known to maintain a fairly strict diet, especially if he’s bulking up for a role, the Conan the Barbarian star has a soft spot for Girl Scout cookies. When a Scout named Charlotte Holmberg redesigned her “Momoas” boxes in 2019 to include a shirtless photo of the Stargate: Atlantis alum, it didn’t take long for Momoa to find out about her creative idea.

In response, the actor later told Entertainment Tonight in February of that year that he loves Girl Scout cookies and even has a go-to variety. “I was waiting to get some free ones,” he told the outlet. “I’d love some. I want the shortbread — and then you put those in the freezer, and that’s the best way.”

Tom Hanks counts himself as another proud Girl Scout cookie fan. In February 2015, the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star stopped to buy four boxes of cookies from a group of Scouts in the San Francisco Bay Area. The actor also posed for photos with the future leaders, donated an extra $20 to their hardworking troop and even stayed on hand for a bit in an attempt to help them sell some more boxes.

Curious to see other stars who are psyched about Girl Scout cookie season? Scroll down for more!