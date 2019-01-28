A Girl Scout’s work is never done. Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays young Kate Pearson on the NBC hit This Is Us, attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside much of the show’s cast in Los Angeles on Sunday, January, 27, but she wasn’t about to let a silly awards ceremony get in the way of her real work – selling cookies!

Hancsicsak, 11, tweeted a photo of herself at the ceremony with a box of Samoas in hand. “If anyone at @SAGawards wants some @girlscouts cookies, I’m at table 34!” she shared alongside a cookie emoji.

In fact, the young actress started teasing her cookie haul before the show even began. “Look for me,” she shared in a tweet on Friday, January 25. “I’ll be the one in a blue dress w/ @girlscouts thin mint cookies in my purse.”

Though it’s unclear if any if the dozens of stars in attendance at the SAG Awards took Hancsicsak up on her tasty offer, her ingenuity didn’t go unnoticed. Upon learning she would be hitting up the ceremony with cookies in tow, the official Girl Scouts USA Twitter account applauded her efforts. “Now the SAG Awards will be even sweeter! Good luck to you and the incredible cast of @NBCThisisUs!!” the organization shared. “We will be watching and cheering for you.”

After Hancsicsak replied and said she would try to take cookie orders “between commercial breaks,” the Girl Scouts Twitter account once again praised her for her smart sales strategy. “Such a clever idea! We know you guys will do an amazing job this cookie season,” the organization replied. “Don’t forget to remind everyone that those boxes are packed full with empowermint!”

Cookies aside, the SAG Awards marked yet another successful night for the This Is Us family. The tear-jerking drama won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, beating out the casts of The Americans, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale and Ozark.

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson on the show, took to Twitter to thank series creator Dan Fogelman and a host of others after the win. “To our writers and producers and everybody that touches the show, we are grateful as actors. We’re there to serve.”

Hancsicsak echoed those sentiments, tweeting at her onscreen dad, “See you in the morning @MiloVentimiglia ! Thanks @Dan_Fogelman for today and every day.”

