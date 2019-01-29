Mackenzie Hancsicsak is now $500 richer! Well, sort of. The This Is Us actress, who recently began selling cookies for the season with her Girl Scout troupe, attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 27, and used the opportunity to get a jump on her cookie-selling duties.

The 11-year-old star, who plays young Kate Pearson on the NBC drama, sold nearly 100 boxes of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and the like at the star-studded event, Page Six reports. Ever the resourceful Girl Scout, Hancsicsak wasn’t shy about the fact that she came to the awards show with an agenda, and even took to social media to let her peers know she was there with an important job to do.

“If anyone at @SAGawards wants some @girlscouts cookies, I’m at table 34!”the California native tweeted from inside the awards ceremony. In addition to the tweet, Hancsicsak also had some help from her This Is Us family.

Cast members Chris Sullivan (Toby), Eris Baker (Tess) and Lyric Ross (Déjà) were among those who helped the young entrepreneur sell 100 boxes of cookies by making purchases of their own.

The crowd of potential buyers also included Lady Gaga, Emma Stone and Yara Shahidi, who tweeted about her love of the Girl Scout’s sweet treats in 2014.

What’s more? Hancsicsak reportedly intends to donate 20 cookie boxes to the troops, and it’s clear she’s just getting started. In 2018, series creator Dan Fogelman bought 100 boxes from Hancsicsak for the hit show’s cast and crew.

The child star has even used social media to drum up some additional potential business for herself. When a Twitter follower mentioned that Hancsicsak should “go find Ellen,” she replied: “If @TheEllenShow ever wants us to come visit her show, my troop will bring cookies for her whole audience!”

Hancsicsak also offered to venture to Tennessee after the Twitter account for a radio station in the area commented on her creative cookie-selling endeavors. “What kind would you like? I’d love to come to Nashville to deliver,” she tweeted back. “I’ve never been! :).”

