Kim Kardashian is a woman of her word! Back in April 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced a major change to her diet. Per a post on her Instagram Stories, the KKW Beauty founder declared: “I am eating all plant-based when I am home.”

The reality star made the bold statement alongside what appeared to be a plate of sweet potato and vegetable hash topped with seasoned avocado slices. Her plant-based pledge came about three months after Beyoncé urged her fans to embrace a meat-free eating regimen.

In another post on Instagram Stories from the same day, Kardashian showed off yet another meatless meal. This time, the Selfish author was enjoying what looked to be a crowded and colorful açaí bowl. The purple concoction featured various fruits such as raspberries, blueberries and diced mango topped with a sprinkling of granola.

Though the mom of four doesn’t post photos of her plant-based eats every day, she has developed a habit of sharing snapshots of some of her tastiest, most photogenic vegetable-based dishes.

