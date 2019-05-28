Kourtney Kardashian knows how to indulge! In a recent post on her lifestyle website, Poosh, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about what she eats on her “cheat days,” a.k.a. days when rules and strict eating regimens are typically ignored.

Though the reality star is known for her adherence to restrictive diets, she revealed that she actually cheats twice a day with “a little something sweet after lunch and dinner.”

The Los Angeles native also a soft spot for a certain chocolatey breakfast item, waffles served with butter and syrup and Double Stuf Oreos.

“A healthy lifestyle requires balance—allowing yourself to hit the snooze button when you really need it, skipping the gym for quality time with friends, and of course cheat days,” she explains in the Poosh post. “Yes, indulging every once in a while is self-care. Whether you follow a strict diet or not, we all deserve days off. No guilt and no boundaries.”

According to the Poosh team, it’s also necessary to spoil your cravings and embrace all those “naughty eating habits,” so long as it is done in moderation.

Curious to see what Kardashian cheats with? Scroll down for some of her favorite indulgences!