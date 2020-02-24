Martha Stewart’s got guilty pleasures, too! The lifestyle maven may stock her refrigerator with fresh fruits and vegetables straight from her sprawling Connecticut farm, but when it comes time to let loose a bit food-wise, Stewart’s go-to snack isn’t something that grows in the ground.

“My guilty pleasure – single slices of American cheese,” the New Jersey native, 78, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 17, when asked to name her favorite cheat food.

While a slice of cheese doesn’t hold a candle to other celebrity cheat meals, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s multi-course spreads that often included cheeseburgers, cheesecake and brioche French toast or Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s weekly charcuterie boards, Stewart has reason to feel a bit shy about her consumption of the popular burger topping.

Unlike most cheeses, which are made by curdling milk, American cheese is a processed product that is made from a blend of milk, milk fats and solids, with other fats and whey protein concentrate, which means it’s typically packed with additives.

The Martha’s American Food author is also fond of less guilt-inducing cheese varieties. In December 2017, she made a pit stop at Grafton Village Cheese Co. in Vermont and posed for a photo with some fans. “Met a bunch of snowboarders from CONN who also loved the cheese,” she tweeted at the time.

Though Stewart clearly makes an exception when it comes to American cheese, she told Us she tries to steer clear of foods that are loaded with preservatives and other harmful chemicals. As she put it, “I really don’t like truffle oil and avoid foods that are synthetic and overly processed.”

When it comes to foods she can’t live without, however, the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party star, who hosted two sold-out events at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Florida over the weekend of February 22 and 23, proved she likes to keep things healthy at heart. “My daily morning green juice!” she exclaimed.

Judging by several Instagram posts, the multi-hyphenate enjoyed her recent jaunt to Florida. On Friday, February 21, Stewart showed off her go-to party trick and shared two snapshots of herself stacking several wine glasses on top of one another. “Table games -Dinner served -Conversation lively -Martha gets adventuresome,” she mused in the caption. “One of my favorite balancing acts [is] stacking wine glasses!”

In the caption of a “better photo” of her impressive feat, Stewart advised, “Don’t try it if you have had too much to drink!or if you are wearing a very expensive outfit!”

With reporting by Brody Brown