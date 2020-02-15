Say cheese! The dairy product might not be diet-friendly, but that doesn’t mean some Hollywood stars aren’t downright obsessed with the stuff, which has dozens of different tasty varieties.

Take Kim Kardashian, for example. Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently following a plant-based diet at home along with her kids, cheese was a very important part of her eating regimen when she was pregnant with her first child, North West, back in 2013.

During a Mobio Insider Q&A in December of that year (about six months after North was born), the E! personality revealed her pregnancy cravings and there was clearly a common theme. “Mostly cheese, chili cheese fries, everything with cheese,” she said at the time.

Since Kardashian now tries to eat vegan food when she can, she’s had to make some small adjustments to a few of her go-to foods and snacks. Case in point: When the California native wanted something to eat on Super Bowl Sunday in February 2020, she feasted on chips and vegan spinach and artichoke dip made with dairy-free cheese.

Another cheese lover, Cameron Diaz, goes for the real thing whenever she can. In her 2013 work, The Body Book, the Gangs of New York star revealed that her love of the flavorful food knows no bounds. “I love cheese,” she declared. “String cheese, Cheddar, goat, Parmesan, Gouda, feta, blue, double-triple-cream, Brie. I love that cheese.”

Chrissy Teigen is such a fan of cheese that it played a large role in a special present she received in December 2019. “Two of my birthday gifts. A cheese wiz cheesesteak from Pat’s and a barefoot dreams blanket,” she tweeted at the time, along with a picture of her cheese-covered dinner from the City of Brotherly Love.

Hilary Duff, on the other hand, was happy to learn that her affinity for cheese was passed down to her son, Luca. After calling the substance “the key to a happy life” and revealing she “can’t say no to it,” the “So Yesterday” songstress told Shape in 2015: “There’s a cheese shop in Beverly Hills and my car is like a magnet to it. Luca is crazy about it too.”

Scroll down to see more stars who just can’t say no to cheese!