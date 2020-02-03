Celebrities brought out some super eats for Super Bowl LIV! Dozens of stars watched as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2, and they snacked on plenty of tasty food in the process.

Mindy Kaling, for example, called on a chef pal of hers, Kelsey Gregg, to do the majority of the game day cooking. “My kitchen smells amazing because I’m going to have an insane Super Bowl spread today, which of course I am not cooking,” Kaling, 40, explained via her Instagram Stories on Sunday as she introduced her pal. “Kelsey has been working with me forever, she’s the best chef, and on days like this, when I’m having people over, I don’t want to leave it me and my devices otherwise we would just eat chips and a can of salsa.”

The Mindy Project alum’s Super Bowl Sunday menu included Philly cheesesteak sliders, artichoke jalapeño dip in a bread bowl, Buffalo chicken popcorn cones with blue cheese dressing, loaded nachos and what Kaling dubbed the “very best, most exciting thing” — homemade margaritas.

As the Late Night star explained, she had several “real foodies” coming over (including former costar Ike Barinholtz), so the caliber of the spread was of the utmost importance. And while Kelsey did do most of the cooking, Kaling put together a colorful veggie platter: “I contributed one thing which was this crudités platter,” she wrote over a snapshot of her creation. “Is there anything sadder than a veggie platter on Super Bowl Sunday?”

Though Kim Kardashian didn’t have a Super Bowl feast quite as epic as Kaling’s, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star resisted the chicken wing temptation and stuck to her plant-based diet as she watched the game. “Vegan spinach & artichoke dip,” she wrote over a photo of her healthy appetizer shared via her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, over in the Bieber household, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) sipped on a beverage from Shake Shack shortly after watching the Super Bowl. As she mused on her Instagram Stories: “Sometimes you gotta have an Oreo milkshake in bed.”

Justin Bieber, meanwhile, took a decidedly different approach to his Super Bowl Sunday eats. Instead of ordering from Shake Shack, the gluten intolerant singer chowed down on an organic cookie from L.A.’s Erewhon Market and a cup of Blue Bottle coffee. He dubbed the pairing his “essentials.”

Scroll down to see what Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen and even more stars ate on Super Bowl Sunday.