Man on a mission! Justin Bieber was on a quest to find some gluten-free pizza in New York City on Sunday, January 19, and he found it … in Queens.

The “Yummy” singer, 25, ventured to the NYC borough and stopped by a restaurant called Hi-Class Pizza, which is in the Bellerose section of Queens — about a 10-minute drive from JFK airport.

He shared a photo from the outing on his Instagram account on Sunday and simply captioned it, “@hiclasspizza.” In the snapshot, Bieber, who is shaking hands with owner Dominick Onesto, is wearing a long denim jacket over a black sweatshirt. He’s also sporting a black beanie.

The Hi-Class Pizza Instagram account shared the same photo and captioned it: “Thanks Justin for stopping by for a pie. #pizza #justinbieber.”

Onesto revealed that the Grammy winner popped into Hi-Class Pizza unannounced and “asked if we had anything gluten-free,” according to Page Six.

Though Hi-Class Pizza doesn’t currently advertise any gluten-free pizza options on its website, Onesto was able to accommodate the singer’s request and said Bieber and a friend waited about 15 minutes for their meal to be prepared. While he waited, the Canadian crooner “happily” snapped photos with the staff. He then took his gluten-free pizza to go.

Bieber revealed he is gluten intolerant via his Instagram Stories in October 2019. “Worst news ever, I’m officially allergic to gluten,” he wrote at the time over a photo of gluten-free beer from Omission Brewing Co. “No more Coronas unless they make gluten-free beer like this!”

Despite declaring that Omission beer is “fire,” Bieber said he was in the midst of a “sad day.”

Since the Drew House designer’s diagnosis, his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), has been making an effort to cook “healthier” meals for her man. In October 2019 the 23-year-old prepared steak with cauliflower mash and served baked apples topped with ice cream for dessert. “it’s still GF and sooooooo delicious,” she gushed on her Instagram Stories at the time.

Aside from a gluten allergy, Justin is also battling Lyme disease. “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he revealed on Instagram earlier this month.

The pop star added that fans will see his struggles with the infectious disease in an upcoming documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. “You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!” he noted. “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”