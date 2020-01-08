Justin Bieber opened up that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease and has been secretly struggling with the illness in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 8.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” the “Yummy” singer, 25, captioned a headline from TMZ announcing the news.

He added that fans will see his struggles with the infectious disease, which is caused by the Borrelia bacteria and spread by ticks, in an upcoming documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. “These things will be explained further in a docu-series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP,” he concluded.

A source told Us Weekly in November that Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber née (Baldwin), met with a Lyme disease specialist in Los Angeles where they both received IV treatments.

The 10-part docu-series will stream on YouTube every Monday and Wednesday starting January 27. Bieber addressed the issues he faced this past year in a preview clip for the series. “As humans, we are imperfect,” he said in a video uploaded to YouTube on December 24. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

The singer hasn’t let his health struggles prevent him from making music. He released “Yummy,” his first solo single in more than four years, on January 4, and his plans for 2020 include an upcoming album release and a U.S. tour.