



The Biebs is back! Justin Bieber made a major announcement at noon ET on Tuesday, December 24.

The pop star, 25, revealed in a YouTube video that he is releasing a new single titled “Yummy” on January 3, 2020, followed by his highly anticipated fifth studio album, a concert tour and a docuseries.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” he said. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

The tour kicks off at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on May 14, 2020, and travels to arenas and stadiums across the U.S. and Canada. It concludes at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 26.

Bieber has been teasing for months that he has new music on the way. In October, he promised his Instagram followers that he would “release an album before Christmas” if his post got 20 million “likes.” A source told Us Weekly at the time that the entertainer “recently had a burst of creativity” and had “been busy” in the recording studio.

Unfortunately for fans, the “Love Yourself” singer’s post never reached the goal, and he ended up deleting it from his feed. Then, on December 11, he posted “2020,” confirming that the record had been pushed back.

Bieber made headlines once again earlier this week when he took to Instagram and cryptically teased three dates: “December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020.”

Although the hitmaker has not put out an album since 2015’s Purpose, he has continued to treat fans to new music. His remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” broke records in 2017, and he has also collaborated with Major Lazer on “Cold Water,” DJ Khaled on “I’m the One” and “No Brainer,” Ed Sheeran on “I Don’t Care,” Billie Eilish on “Bad Guy (Remix)” and Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours.”

Bieber’s personal life has been busy too. He married Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in a civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. They had a second wedding this September in South Carolina.

The couple previously dated from 2015 to 2016 and reunited in June 2018 after Justin’s split from on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 27, released two songs in October about moving on from Justin, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” Her new album, Rare, comes out on January 10, 2020.