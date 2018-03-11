The rekindled romance between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber has been put on pause, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

“Selena and Justin decided to take a break mainly because of Selena’s mom and her disapproval of Justin. Justin’s family loves Selena, but Selena’s family has put her in a very conflicting spot because they still don’t trust Justin,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Selena has tried to convince her family that Justin has changed … but her family just isn’t budging right now.”

The relationship between the “Wolves” singer, 25, and her mother, Mandy Teefy, became rocky when Gomez started seeing Bieber again after undergoing a kidney transplant and recuperating from complications last summer. (She split from The Weeknd in October 2017 after 10 months of dating.) Though the “Sorry” singer, 24, and the 13 Reasons Why executive producer went public with their reunion shortly after, Gomez chose not to bring Bieber along to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Gomez didn’t think her mom in particular “would approve.”

“Her relationship with Justin has really affected her relationship with her mom, and it’s been hard for her because she is super close with her mom. Her mom was her rock when she was having her health complications,” the insider also adds to Us. “Justin and Selena decided to take a break to give her family some more time to heal and take in the idea of her and Justin being a couple again.”

Another source tells Us that another contributing factor to the on-off couple is that Bieber “doesn’t care about anyone but himself.” Adds the source: “The second she saw it, she walked away, especially now with her health. She knows she doesn’t need him.”

The pair, who have dated off and on since they were first linked in 2011, were last seen leaving church separately on March 8 after vacationing in Jamaica. The couple visited the Caribbean island nation in February for the wedding of Bieber’s father.

