Selena-Gomez-and-the-Weeknd-split

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have split after nearly 10 months of dating, a source close to the “Wolves” songstress confirms to Us Weekly.

The news comes soon after it was revealed that Gomez has been spending time with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. They rekindled their friendship a few months after her kidney transplant. The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) didn’t mind, though. “The Weeknd doesn’t think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all. He doesn’t care,” a source previously told Us.

The “Bad Liar” singer, 25, and the “Party Monster” crooner, 27, began dating in January and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York City in May. They also traveled the globe together as she joined him on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.

Just one month before they called it quits, Gomez and the “Die for You” singer’s romance appeared to be as strong as ever. “They’re rock solid and very happy together,” a source exclusively told Us in September, the same month that the couple shared a kiss on the red carpet at a Harper’s Bazaar event in NYC.

The Disney alum and The Weeknd weren’t shy about showing off their love on Instagram, but they rarely spoke publicly about one another. “I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” she told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May. “I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate.”

The “Earned It” crooner previously dated model Bella Hadid from May 2015 to November 2016. Gomez dated Bieber, 23, on and off from 2011 to 2014.

