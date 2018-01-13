Selena Gomez‘s mom, Mandy Teefey, said in an interview on Saturday, January 13, that she’s “not happy” about her daughter’s rekindled romance with Justin Bieber.

The “Wolves” singer’s former momager told Gossip Cop that she hasn’t spoken to Bieber, 23, even via text in “years” but told the site that “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

“Selena is an adult and can make her own choices,” she added.

As Us Weekly reported last month, Teefey isn’t ready to welcome back Bieber with open arms and Gomez opted not to bring the “Sorry” singer to Thanksgiving dinner with her family because, an insider told Us, “she didn’t think her mom in particular would approve. She still has trust issues.”

Bieber and Gomez, 25, who split in 2014, reunited following her split with The Weeknd in October but the insider told Us, “there is a lot of uncertainty about him as far as Selena’s family is concerned” but Bieber “is really hoping that they give him another chance, but he knows that it is going to take some time.”

Teefey also spoke to Gossip Cop on Saturday about her daughter’s kidney transplant over the summer. As previously reported she received a kidney from friend Francia Raisa after suffering complications from Lupus.

“When you are young, you feel invincible and she had to learn that she was not able to be your typical 20-year-old,” Teefey said of Gomez’s years-long battle with the autoimmune condition.

She said they were “beyond blessed that we had Francia in our life” but recalled being a “wreck inside” for her daughter and Raisa at the time of the procedure. Teefey added that she was “so proud” of her daughter’s “bravery.”

Gomez recently changed her Instagram profile pic to be a shot of her mom and Teefey denied there was any tension between them, telling Gossip Cop, “every mother and daughter has disagreements,” but insisting, “I do not control her the way it has been portrayed.”

