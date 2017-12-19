Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, isn’t quite ready to trust her daughter’s on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber just yet. A source tells Us Weekly that Gomez, 25, opted not to bring the “Sorry” singer, 23, to Thanksgiving with her family because “she didn’t think her mom in particular would approve. She still has trust issues.”

“There is a lot of uncertainty about him as far as Selena’s family is concerned,” the insider added. “He is really hoping that they give him another chance, but he knows that it is going to take some time.”

Gomez’s family members aren’t the only ones hesitant to support the couple, who Us Weekly exclusively revealed got back together following the “Fetish” singer’s split from The Weeknd in October. A source told Us in November: “Her friends want her to be cautious.”

Among those pals is Gomez’s longtime best friend Francia Raisa. The actress, who donated her kidney to Gomez earlier this year, “has not been a fan of Bieber after all that Selena and he went through,” said a separate source.

However, it seems the warnings from her loved ones haven’t derailed Gomez from continuing her romance with Bieber, whom she previously split from in 2014. The duo had a romantic date at The Sugar Factory in Seattle on Saturday, December 16, where, According to TMZ, the couple held hands and enjoyed a nonalcoholic drink called the Ocean Blue.

Gomez recently opened up about why the timing was right to give her relationship with Bieber another chance. “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” she told Billboard in November. “So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!