Three years after calling it quits for what seemed like the final time, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are giving their romance another chance. A source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly that the pop stars are officially dating again after her split from The Weeknd.

“Selena and Justin are back together,” the insider reveals. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery.”

Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, were first spotted reuniting at her house in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles in late October, just days before Us confirmed that she and The Weeknd, 27, separated after nearly 10 months of dating. “Justin and Selena recently started speaking,” a source close to Gomez exclusively told Us at the time. “They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They’ve grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation.”

It wasn’t long before the “Purpose” crooner tried to sweep the Disney alum off her feet once again. “Justin really wants to get back with Selena,” a second insider previously told Us, while another noted that the couple rekindled their friendship after her kidney transplant earlier this year. “He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can.”

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 before their latest reunion. During their time apart, he was linked to Sofia Richie, Paola Paulin, Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian, among others.

