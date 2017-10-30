Selena Gomez may consider getting back together with Justin Bieber after her split from The Weeknd, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

“The ball is in Selena’s court right now,” a source close to Gomez reveals. “She was happy with The Weeknd but Justin always has the biggest piece of her heart. This situation is a heartstring type of thing. She has to figure out what she wants.”

As for Bieber? “Justin really wants to get back with Selena,” a second insider tells Us. “He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can. Selena insisted that they were just friends and that The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can’t deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can’t just let him go.”

The “Wolves” songstress, 25, and the “Love Yourself” crooner, 23, have been spotted together on several occasions in the past week. Sources previously told Us that they rekindled their friendship a few months after her kidney transplant earlier this year. However, Us confirmed on Monday, October 30, that Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) had called it quits after nearly 10 months of dating.

Though “Selena was happy with Abel,” the first source tells Us, “Justin always had her heart and attention. He was always her soulmate and her one true love. Selena and Justin realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They’ve grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation.”

While things are still platonic right now, things can “change at any moment.”

Meanwhile, the “Same Old Love” singer is also busy focusing on her health. “I don’t think her mind is on dating again right now,” a third source says. “She has no intentions of going right into another relationship. She’s really happy right now and in a good place. But of course, Justin and Selena have a special place in each other’s hearts.”

Because of that, Gomez isn’t rushing into any decisions just yet. “It’s definitely a possibility that they could get back together,” the first source reiterates. “It’ll be a long situation and there wont be a decision made tomorrow, and It’ll be a lot of back and forth, but ultimately, they’re friends think it will end up in that direction.”

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2011 to 2014. Prior to his romance with the “Bad Liar” singer, The Weeknd, 27, dated model Bella Hadid from May 2015 to November 2016.

