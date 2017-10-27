Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have had their ups and downs through the years — but there’s been even more now that they are no longer together. Here’s a look at their rocky relationship since ending their romance a second time — for good:



Segway Sweethearts, January 2014



Bieber and Gomez shocked fans when they were spotted on Segways near his Calabasas, California, home. Days later, Bieber posted a selfie of the two via Instagram. “Love the way you look at me,” he captioned the snapshot. (Gomez would secretly enter rehab that same month.)

“I was definitely in love,” Bieber told Power 106’s Big Boy just months earlier. “[The breakup] affected us, especially when we are in front of so many people. It’s such a public thing. It’s just hard for the both of us. But, you know, she’s a great woman. I love her to this day … I think we’re going to be the greatest friends.”

Single and Powerful, March 2014

Gomez opened up about their amicable breakup in an interview with Seventeen magazine. “I had always been the underdog secretly,” she said of her Disney days. “Then I turned 20, went through a really bad breakup and realized I needed to have ‘Come & Get It’ be amazing. I wanted it all to be me. I’m glad it’s taken me this long to get where I am because now I am ready for it.”

Still Hot for Selena, March 2014

Bieber, meanwhile, took notice of the “Hands to Myself” singer as she attended an Oscars afterparty. He shared a pic of her on the red carpet and wrote: “Most elegant princess in the world.” That same month, he dedicated a song to Gomez during a surprise performance for his manager Scooter Braun’s Projects Sunday Funday Showcase at SXSW in Texas.

Spotted at Studio, April 2014

Gomez and Bieber tried to keep a low profile while heading into a recording studio together in Miami. Days later, they cozied up at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. “Justin took the lead and was escorting Selena through the all-access area,” an onlooker told Us Weekly at the time. They didn’t kiss, but “were dancing slow right next to each other, swaying around” and “whispering to each other, laughing, [and] standing close together.”

Social Media Regrets, June 2014

Bieber posted and then deleted a photo of Gomez cradling his head. “Our love is unconditional,” he captioned the pic via Instagram.

Bible Study Pals, June 2014

The on-again, off-again couple appeared to be back together in summer 2014. They attended a Bible study together and later visited Bieber’s grandparents at a zoo in L.A. “He wanted to do something special for them and wanted to come to the zoo,” their tour guide, Genie Vasels of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, told Us.

Another Downturn, July 2014

The good times didn’t last long. Gomez posted emotional videos and screenshots that appeared to be about Bieber. A week later, she got a tattoo on her back that read, “Love Yourself First” in Arabic script.

Canada Meet-Up, August 2014

When the dust settled, the two reunited at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood before traveling to Canada together. In September, they jetted off to the Caribbean for a tropical getaway in St. Martin.

Heart Beats for Bieber, November 2014

Gomez released the track “The Heart Wants What It Wants” — which is presumably about Bieber — and its emotional music video. “He thought [the song] was beautiful. I think it was really hard. I think he was a little jealous of the video guy at first,” Gomez said during On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I support him. I think I always will. I’m upset when he’s upset, I’m happy when he’s happy. I don’t want anything bad ever to happen to him. It hurts me. That’s all.”

Breakdown at Bash, December 2014

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Gomez threw a fit over Bieber during Taylor Swift’s 25th birthday party in NYC. “She shouted, ‘No one understands me! My boyfriend doesn’t even understand me,” an insider told Us. “[Everyone] just stared [at her].”

Taking a Breather, May 2015

The stars appeared to not speak about each other for a few months — until they both attended the Met Gala. “Hey, Selena looked gorgeous at the Met Ball!” Bieber screamed through his car window to a TMZ cameraman. That same month, they reunited in a Snapchat video.

Never Say Never, September 2015

Gomez opened up about the “Boyfriend” singer to Elle magazine. “I’ll forever support him and love him in a way that … We grew up together. I think people want it to be different … [but] I respect him. And I think he respects me, in a healthy manner,” she said. When asked if they’d ever date again, she added: “I don’t know!”

Always and Forever, November 2015

Bieber opened up about Gomez during an interview with Access Hollywood. “It was really tough. I don’t know if I’m over it yet,” he said of the breakup. “I think that I’m definitely in another place and I think we’ve definitely went our separate ways. I love her and I want her to be awesome, but there are things that remind me of her.

“[She] is someone I love dearly. I’m never going to stop loving her. I’m never going to stop checking in on her,” he continued. “I don’t think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was supertoxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally. We always respected each other and we still respect each other.”

Phone Tag, November 2015

That same month, Bieber revealed that the two still kept in touch. “We don’t talk every day. But every now and then, she hits my phone up,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “[We were] young and we kinda just invested too much of ourselves into each other.” Even more, TMZ reported that Bieber serenaded Gomez at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel on November 20.

Back to His Old Tricks, December 2015

Fans went insane when the “What Do You Mean?” singer shared a throwback photo of the two on a quad bike. The pair were on vacation in Canada at the time when the pic was taken. “Just a throwback calm down,” he later added to the post. That same month, Gomez — who was hooking up with Niall Horan at the time — chose One Direction (Malik’s former band) over Bieber when asked by a fan via social media to pick one.

Grammys Goodness, February 2016

Despite the subtle dis, Gomez praised Bieber after he took home his first Grammy. “I’m very happy for him,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Honestly, so cool.”

Social Media Saga, March 2016

And again! Bieber posted a throwback photo of himself kissing the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer — and she responded! “Perfect,” she wrote in the comments section, according to the Daily Mail. Days later, she supported him during his Purpose world tour at L.A.’s Staples Center.

Not Here for It, May 2016

Gomez ripped a fan’s sign that read “Marry Justin Please” at a concert during her Revival tour in Fresno, California. The video went viral and caused a frenzy with Jelena believers.

Baby, Baby, Baby, Oh, June 2016

Bieber, who unfollowed Gomez on Instagram in November 2014, followed her again — much to the delight of fans. Two months later, rumors surfaced that they were collaborating on a new song together.

Instagram Spat, August 2016

After the “Love Yourself” crooner asked his fans to stop hating on his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie, Gomez was quick to comment: “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol. … Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.” Bieber shot back with an allegation of his own: “I cheated… Oh I forgot about You and Zayn?” Soon after, he deleted his Instagram account entirely and didn’t return to the app until February 2017.

Amicable Reunion, October 2017

Bieber was spotted at Gomez’s house in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles to spend time with their mutual friends. “Justin and Selena recently started speaking,” a source close to the “Bad Liar” songstress exclusively told Us. “They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They’ve grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation.” A second source assured that Gomez’s new boyfriend, The Weeknd, was “well aware” of the reunion.

