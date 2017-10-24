Justin Bieber Spotted Leaving Ex Selena Gomez’s Home

Justin Bieber was spotted leaving his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez‘s home in Studio City, California, on Sunday, October 22.

As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, Gomez, 25, walked into her house about 10 minutes after Bieber, 23, arrived in his white G-Wagon. The site reported that the exes spent time with mutual friends, and Gomez’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, was fully aware of the reunion.

The pop stars famously dated on and off from 2011 to 2014, and have often spoken candidly about their turbulent relationship. In a February 2016 interview with W magazine, Gomez opened up about the public interest in the entity once known as Jelena. “At first I didn’t care. To me it was: I’m 18, I have a boyfriend, we look cute together, we like that,” she said.

“Then I got my heart broken and I cared,” the Disney alum continued. “Because people had no idea what was going on, but everywhere it was a million different things. I was kind of in a corner, banging my head against the wall. I didn’t know where to go. … I’m so exhausted. I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can’t do it anymore.”

For his part, Bieber initially had trouble moving on. “It was really tough. I don’t know if I’m over it yet,” he told Access Hollywood in November 2015. “[She] is someone I love dearly. I’m never going to stop loving her. I’m never going to stop checking in on her. I don’t think if you end a relationship, you should end that … We always respected each other and we still respect each other.”

After calling it quits, the former couple hit a few bumps in the road, including a very public Instagram feud in August 2016, but have since become more amicable. After the “Sorry” crooner delivered an emotional performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June, Gomez had nothing but kind words. “I thought Justin did great,” she said on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up at the time. “It was really beautiful.”

Gomez began dating The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) in January, while Bieber has been linked to Paola Paulin, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!