Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughters made a rare red carpet appearance on Saturday, April 27, in celebration of their mom’s illustrious career.

Sunday and Faith Urban posed with their parents on the red carpet for the first time as Kidman, 56, was honored at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress wore a glittering gold Balenciaga gown while Urban, 56, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Sunday, 15, donned a floral strapless gown with Faith, 13, rocking a strapless coral dress. Kidman’s niece, Sybella Hawley — who is the daughter of Kidman’s sister Antonia — also joined the family on the carpet. She looked lovely in a red corset gown with a draped silk skirt.

Other celebrities in attendance at the AFI tribute were Reese Witherspoon, Joey King, Miles Teller, Jane Seymour, Lily Rabe, Morgan Freeman, Mike Myers, Michelle Pfeiffer, Naomi Watts, and directors Lee Daniels, Aaron Sorkin, Ava DuVernay and Barry Jenkins.

Kidman was teary-eyed as she greeted industry friends and her family at the event, which was the first time an Australian performer has been celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. It is known as the highest honor in American cinema with Kidman joining the likes of Julie Andrews, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Diane Keaton, Al Pacino and Barbra Streisand.

During her acceptance speech, Kidman thanked husband Urban, their daughters and her entire family, noting the “enormous amount of luck” in her life.

“There’s also the most important thing, love,” she said. “Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”

Kidman noted that her mom, Janelle, would be watching the event over livestream while she could feel her late father Tony’s presence “every day.”

“And then there’s all my nieces and nephews and my sissy and my beautiful aunt and her husband, who’s our family now … this is all because of you,” she continued. “And I love you so much. So there’s no place like home, as they say. You’re my home. And thank you for flying halfway across the world.”

Kidman, who also shares children Bella, 31, and Conor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has been a fixture in Hollywood since she was a teen, starring in films including Dead Calm (1989), Billy Bathgate (1991), To Die For (1995), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Hours (2002), for which she won an Oscar. She also won an Emmy for her work on the TV series Big Little Lies in 2017.

“This 14-year-old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play 😱,” Kidman wrote on Instagram earlier in the week, alongside a throwback video of her in 1983’s Bush Christmas.

Later on Saturday, Kidman posted a photo from the AFI gala, writing, ​​“Deeply moved by all of the support around the world that I’ve been seeing and hearing. Thank you to all of you and to the @AmericanFilmInstitute for including me in this illustrious group of honorees —

now let’s have some fun!”