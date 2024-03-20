Although her job requires her to attend countless red carpet events, Nicole Kidman is a homebody at heart.

In an interview with Elle published on Tuesday, March 19, the 56-year-old actress revealed that she would choose staying at home over going out any day.

“It feels a little unreal at times,” Kidman told the publication. “I want to get out, take my dress off, and put my jammies on. It’s kind of like the opposite of Cinderella—I’m happy to go home and just go back to me.”

She continued, “It does feel a little overwhelming. I’m like, ‘I need to go home now. I’m very tired. I want to get warm, and I want to curl up, and I want to feel real.’”

Kidman explained that she finds it easier to “feel real” when she is surrounded by the people in her life whom she loves.

“I have a very full life with people that I love,” she said. “I’m raising daughters. I’m a wife, I’m a best friend. I’m a sister, I’m an aunt. I have deeply intimate relationships with people. And that, to me, is the meaning of life—and then taking care of what we leave behind, who we leave behind and how we do that, and our sense of respect for that.”

Despite preferring to stay at home in her pajamas instead of dressing up for red carpet events, Kidman is heavily involved in the fashion industry.

Most recently, in December 2023, she was named a brand ambassador for Balenciaga. In a statement she made at the time, Kidman said that she was “excited” about her new official role with a brand she had worked with for years.

“Balenciaga has been with me through some of the most memorable events in my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet,” Kidman said in a statement.

Kidman even walked in Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion week in July 2022, where she modeled a silver one-shoulder gown which she paired with long black gloves.