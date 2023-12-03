Your account
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman and More Attend Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 Fashion Show

By
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Nicole Kidman were just a few of the stars who were on hand to watch Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 2.

Jenner, 43, wore a simple black maxi dress while Kardashian, 28, donned black lace pantaleggings with a black track jacket, and she carried a tote bag from Balenciaga’s collaboration with Erewhon grocery store. “This is my purse for today,” the Skims founder told Variety. “This is what [Balenciaga artistic director] Demna wanted me to carry, a little Erewhon Balenciaga bag with flowers. I’m gonna give him the flowers when it’s done.”

Kardashian briefly reevaluated her relationship with Balenciaga in late 2022 after a controversial campaign featured children posing with BDSM-inspired stuffed animals. The brand apologized and Kardashian began publicly wearing the brand again in spring.

The brand seems to be back in the good graces of Hollywood with Salma Hayek Pinault, Zooey Deschanel, Lisa Rinna and more stars in attendance on Sunday. Kidman, 56, who is the new Balenciaga ambassador, modeled a black velvet long-sleeved dress with a structured neckline that rose above her shoulders. She topped off the look with matching black sunglasses, gloves and a clutch.

Scroll down to see more stylish stars at the Balenciaga show.

