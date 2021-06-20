After nearly four decades in show business, Nicole Kidman has certainly made a name for herself as an actress, producer and bonafide style star.

Never one to shy away from a vibrant color or bold design, the 54-year-old beauty always turns heads on the red carpet with her chic, timeless aesthetic.

Whether she’s draping her model-like figure in glittering gowns at the Oscars or channeling her inner Grace Kelly in Cannes, the Academy Award winner plays with proportions like few other leading ladies do.

In the early aughts, sleek slip dresses were her go-to. During the 2000 Oscars, the actress hit the red carpet with ex-husband Tom Cruise. She shimmered in a metallic asymmetrical gown that gave the golden statue a run for its money.

She stuck with simple silhouettes in the years that followed, wearing a form-fitting white gown to the Moulin Rouge premiere in 2001, a skin-tight blush frock to the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscars Party and a bodycon metallic number at the 2006 Rome Film Festival.

But, by the time 2007 rolled around, the star started to experiment a bit more with structure, color and fabric. For the Oscars that year, she stunned in a red Balenciaga gown, which featured a dramatic bow at the neck and full skirt.

Another style standout? The black velvet Armani Privé number she rocked at the 2016 BFI London Film Festival.

The following year brought about the premiere of Big Little Lies, where Kidman played Celeste Wright, who’s on-screen style can be described as neutral, prim and proper.

As such, the star went the opposite direction when hitting the Emmys red carpet that year, choosing a rich red Calvin Klein number. Her bold and bright fashion choices followed her into 2018, as she rocked a cobalt blue Armani Privé gown to the Oscars.

In more recent years, the Australian-born star has found an affinity for sequins. At the 2019 CMA Awards, which she attended with now husband Keith Urban, Kidman shimmered in an ankle-length Versace number, which featured floral appliqué.

She also topped best-dressed list everywhere for her Old Hollywood look at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she dazzled in a navy Michael Kors gown.

In honor of the super star’s 54th birthday, keep scrolling. Because Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up her chicest and most glamorous red carpet looks through the years.