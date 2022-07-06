Kim Kardashian takes the runway! The reality star transformed into a supermodel on the catwalk at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion week.

On Wednesday, July 6, Kardashian, 41, strutted her stuff in a look she’s become synonymous with: the luxury label’s pantaboots, as seen in a shared by Vogue. The Skims’ founder’s favorite piece was styled with a black sleek, figure-hugging corset top — that was finalized with gloves — and a wrap skirt. Kardashian’s hair was pulled back into a bun. To cheer her on, the SKKN by Kim founder’s daughter, North West, and momager, Kris Jenner, were in attendance.

“Walked in my first Paris fashion show and a COUTURE show at that!!! Thank you @Balenciaga @Demna,” Kardashian wrote over a clip of her runway debut via her Instagram Story.

The show, which was unveiled by the brand’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, also featured Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn.

Kidman, 55, looked radiant in a metallic silver, one-shoulder gown teamed with sheer tights and ballroom gloves. For her part, Campbell, 52, wowed in a dramatic black balloon gown. Quinn, 33, sparkled down the aisle in a sequin mini dress that included a cascading train. Dua Lipa, 26, was vibrant in a yellow frock and pointed toe heels.

If you’ve been keeping up with Kardashian, you know the Selfish author has been stepping out in head-to-toe Balenciaga ensembles since October 2021 ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. She officially became the face of the label in February and has quickly created a signature look with the Balenciaga pantaboot. She has rocked an array of different pantaboot designs from the fashion house in almost every color.

The beauty mogul’s decision to align herself with Balenciaga comes amid her divorce from husband Kanye West. For years, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper, 45, styled the California native, and now that they are no longer together, Kardashian has been trying to figure out her own fashion identity.

The businesswoman opened up about her current style era and how she’s creating her own personal aesthetic during a panel with Allure‘s editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel on June 21. “I would say [my style is] definitely, like, future alien Barbie vibes,” Kardashian said. She admitted, however, that she’s finding some aspects of her wardrobe to be a bit difficult. “I do struggle with casual [style]. I’m trying to get better at that.”

That day, Kardashian debuted a new look, stepping out with a bob hairstyle. She had her tresses, which she dyed platinum blonde in May for the Met Gala, cut into a blunt look. To complement the hairdo, she wore a white crop top and pantaboots.

