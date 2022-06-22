Kim Kardashian has a new look, and it’s safe to say it’s Vogue-approved! The reality star debuted a bob hairstyle via Instagram with none other than Anna Wintour.

In the selfies posted on Tuesday, June 21, the Skims founder, 41, and editor-in-chief, 72, flashed peace signs and lip pouts as they showed off their matching hairdos — a look Wintour has been rocking for decades. “BOBBSEY TWINS,” Kardashian captioned the post, referencing the beloved children’s novels. Kardashian’s look featured blunt ends while Wintour’s signature ‘do includes bangs and a slight bump.

Along with showcasing her new cut, Kardashian was able to debunk a claim made by the British journalist. As some fans may recall, Wintour famously said that she had never taken a selfie and “had no plans to start” in a 2014 episode of Vogue’s 73 Questions. However, it seems the artistic director made an exception for the beauty mogul.

The two have been connected since Kardashian appeared on her first Vogue cover with then-husband Kanye West in 2014. The Selfish author later scored her first solo cover of Vogue in 2019 and then again for the publication’s March 2022 issue. Wintour even made an appearance on an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians to check in on the Skim founder’s shoot.

Kardashian’s meetup with Wintour comes after she broke her silence on claims she damaged Marilyn Monroe‘s historic Bob Mackie gown after wearing it at the Met Gala on May 2.

In an interview with Today, which aired on Tuesday, Kardashian told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie: “I respect [Marilyn]. I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the [Met] theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the President of the United States.”

She continued, “It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers and I put the dress on at the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed at the top of the stairs.”

When Kotb, 57, asked Kardashian to address claims the dress was “ruined,” the Skims founder shook her head and said, “No … Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.”

The SKKN by Kim founder found herself in hot water after collector Scott Fornter alleged that the dress, which the late icon wore to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962, was badly damaged after being loaned Kardashian for fashion’s biggest night. In photos Fortner claimed were taken on June 12, the dress appeared to have rips in the sleeve, sustained tears at the zipper and was missing several crystals. The fashion historian also shared images taken of the dress before Kardashian’s Met Gala appearance that showed the look with no blemishes.

In a statement released on June 16, Ripley’s addressed the controversy, saying: “Kim Kardashian wearing the ‘Happy Birthday’ dress has been hotly contested, but the fact remains that she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala.”

Ripley’s Vice President of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner, added in the memo: “From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in.” The archival center went on to assert that Joiner was with the dress throughout the day of the Met Gala and remained with the garment when it was transported from Orlando to New York for the big event.

