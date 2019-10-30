Kim Kardashian’s body is a hot topic across the globe — and it has been since the mom of four started hitting the red carpet over a decade ago.

The KKW Beauty founder’s been showing off her curves since she first started gaining attention as friend Paris Hilton’s sidekick, donning form-fitting numbers on the red carpet, gowns with high leg slits and itty-bitty bikinis at the beach. Not much has changed over the years, besides the star maintaining her curvy figure after becoming a mom — for the record, her current fitness trainer is Melissa Alcantara.

The star was pregnant with North from 2012 to 2013, but that didn’t stop her from sticking to heels and tight dresses! We’ll never forget when she stunned in a floral Givenchy gown designed by Riccardo Tisci for the 2013 Met Gala.

Somehow, someway, she got her body in tip-top shape to marry her husband Kanye West on May 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy. The brunette beauty wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown designed one again by her go-to designer, Riccardo Tisci. Unsurprisingly, the curve-hugging dress fit her like a dream.

Kardashian was pregnant with Saint in 2015 before deciding to go with a surrogate for Chicago and Psalm. The reality TV star made it look like achieving a hot body post-pregnancy was easy, though we surely know that’s not the case!

Flash forward to present-day and she’s the founder of Skims, a line of shape-enhancing undergarments meant to help your figure look its damn best. The entrepreneur has been busy modeling the new pieces on her Instagram and damn, she looks good!

Scroll through to see how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s body has transformed since 2006.