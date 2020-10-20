Kim Kardashian Enjoys Family Time Ahead of Her 40th Birthday

Getting ready for the big 4-0! Kim Kardashian is gearing up for her 40th birthday the only way she knows how — and it involves getting in a little quality time with her loved ones.

On Tuesday, October 20, the 39-year-old Skims founder took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing on a fence alongside many of her famous family members. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, her mother, Kris Jenner and her mom’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were present for the occasion. Additionally, Kourtney’s eldest children Mason, 10, and Penelope, 8, were featured in the group shot.

“Happy Place 🤠 No Filter 😃 ,” Kim captioned the sweet pic.

The KKW Beauty mogul also showed off an incredibly thoughtful early birthday present she received from pal Simon Huck. In her Instagram Story on Monday, October 19, Kim revealed that Huck, 36, got her a Kim-inspired version of Monopoly called Kimopoly. The game includes a space that features Kim’s mom, Kris, and requires the player to pay a $200 “momager tax.”

The free parking space is dedicated to Kim’s old Rolls Royce, and the iconic meme of Kim crying is used on the “Go to Jail” space. Additionally, the street names all belong to places that hold great significance to Kim, including the street of the first house she ever purchased.

Kim had previously admitted to worrying about getting older “every single day,” but that she “would take aging” over not being alive. “There’s a sense of calmness and wisdom you get from life,” she told The Cut in 2017. “But it also just sucks. There’s no easy way.”

The businesswoman’s 39th year brought about many hardships. After her husband, Kanye West, announced his 2020 presidential run in July, the pair faced strain on their marriage due to his erratic social media behavior. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also recently revealed she was caring for West, 42, amid his secret coronavirus battle.

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kim is figuring out what’s best for her and the Yeezy designer moving forward. “Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye,” the insider said. “She is stressed out between studying law, taking care of the kids and helping Kanye.”

Kim shares children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 17 months, with the “Stronger” rapper.