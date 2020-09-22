Questioning the future? Kim Kardashian is figuring out what comes next for her and husband Kanye West amid his mental health struggles, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye,” the insider reveals. “She is stressed out between studying law, taking care of the kids and helping Kanye.”

The source says the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, is “hoping and waiting for this to pass” as the “Jesus Walks” rapper, 43, continues to have ups and downs after announcing his candidacy for U.S. president.

Kardashian “does have divorce options planned out if it comes to that,” the insider adds.

The couple, who share four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, have had a rocky few months, beginning with West’s first presidential rally in July.

During his speech in South Carolina, the Yeezy designer revealed that the couple almost aborted their eldest child.

The Sunday Service founder followed his shocking comments with a series of Twitter allegations against his wife and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, claiming Kardashian tried to “lock me up” and that he’d been trying to divorce her. West later publicly apologized for the tweets.

Earlier this month, the “Stronger” rapper went on another Twitter rant, this time directed at the music industry and its current contract rules. At the time, West shared a video of himself peeing on a Grammy trophy as a form of protest, after declaring he wouldn’t release any new music until his current recording contracts end.

He then roped longtime foe Taylor Swift into the conversation, vowing to her get her music rights back after her fallout with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records last year.

A source told Us that Kardashian “doesn’t care about the tweets” but her husband’s “mood swings and the manic episodes are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with.”

The insider added that the Skims creator is “deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling” with his mental health and is in a “downward spiral” brought on partially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time,” the source told Us in September. “Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye.”

A second source told Us that the reality star is “holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help.”