Kanye West Posts Video of Himself Peeing on Grammy Amid Twitter Rant

A bold move. Kanye West aimed to make a point in his latest Twitter rant — and he used his Grammy Award to do so.

The presidential hopeful, 43, took to Twitter earlier this week to share his thoughts on recording contracts and music ownership. In a since-deleted tweet from Monday, September 14, he announced his decision to not release new music until his contracts with his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and his label, Universal Music Group, had run their course. He even referred to the music industry’s current practices as “modern day slavery.”

West then took the initiative to “screen grab” his 10 contracts with Universal Music Group and share them across Twitter on Wednesday, September 16. “I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he wrote, noting after the screenshot tweets that “ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE.”

To drive his point further, West tweeted out a video of himself peeing over one of his 21 Grammy Awards. The trophy was placed inside of a toilet, and he simply wrote, “Trust me … I WON’T STOP.”

The “Stronger” rapper continued to press forward with his candid dialogue, alleging that “a standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup.” He claimed that such deals contain “all these hidden costs like the ‘distribution fees’ many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”

West was supposed to drop his 10th studio album, Donda: With Child, in July, but it never came out. The release would have occurred days after his first presidential campaign rally occurred in South Carolina, where he broke down in tears upon revealing that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, had considered aborting their eldest child, North.

The Yeezy designer later took to Twitter to rant about an assortment of topics, including how the 39-year-old Skims founder had tried to get him to a medical professional. West also claimed that he had been “trying” to divorce Kardashian for two years and referred to his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, as “Kris Jong-un,” referencing controversial North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

West later apologized to Kardashian for revealing their private matters online.

For the time being, the KKW Beauty mogul has been “focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”