On hold? Kanye West was supposed to release a new album on Friday, July 24, but it is nowhere to be found.

Over the past week, the rapper, 43, tweeted several times that his 10th studio album, Donda: With Child, would be out “this Friday.” He shared multiple variations of the tracklist on Twitter in addition to announcing on Tuesday, July 21, that it would be accompanied by a “movie.”

DONDA: WITH CHILD new album and movie this Friday pic.twitter.com/eHX1vGm5C2 — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

However, when fans woke up on Friday morning and flocked to streaming services in search of the project, they were left confused and disappointed.

“Donda? more like Donda esta la album Mr. West?” one Twitter user quipped. Another tweeted, “I gotta stop expecting kanye to drop on time i just keep getting hurt.”

Ever the perfectionist, West has become notorious for releasing albums late in recent years. His gospel-driven 2019 album, Jesus Is King, was also delayed, while 2016’s The Life of Pablo had to be re-released after he decided to make last-minute adjustments to songs that had been out for months.

The Grammy winner has given fans a glimpse of his creative process via Twitter while making Donda: With Child, which is named after his late mother. The album was originally titled God’s Country and then simply Donda before West made one final change and tacked on With Child.

Although the Yeezy designer has not publicly confirmed a postponement for the release, he hinted in the early hours of Wednesday, July 22, that he was still putting on the finishing touches.

“We need to finish the album,” he tweeted at the time.

The Mars Volta we need to finish the album pic.twitter.com/oA5cc7pyhb — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

West has certainly had a busy week. After announcing on July 4 that he was running for president, he held his first campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, July 19. He made headlines for sharing personal details about his marriage to Kim Kardashian at the event, including how they had “talked about” aborting their eldest child, North. The next day, West claimed via Twitter that Kardashian, 39, had tried to “fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life.”

The “Heartless” singer, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, was evaluated by a doctor on Monday, July 20, “who determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization,” a source told Us Weekly.

While multiple sources exclusively told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been meeting with divorce lawyers, she publicly stood by her husband of six years on Wednesday.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories, referencing North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. … Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”