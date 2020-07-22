Feeling powerless. Kim Kardashian addressed husband Kanye West‘s mental illness and recent rants via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 22, revealing that the process is “incredibly complicated and painful” for all involved.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she began in a lengthy statement. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The KKW Beauty founder, 39, went on to explain that she understands West, 43, is a public figure but added he is going through a lot.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

On Monday, July 20, the 21-time Grammy winner went on a Twitter rant, sharing and deleting many comments about his relationship and his children.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he wrote, referencing a statement he made during his South Carolina presidential campaign rally about how he and Kim allegedly considered aborting their now-7-year-old daughter. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

On Tuesday, July 21, he returned to Twitter with more claims, referring to Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-Un” and making a shocking claim about his marriage to the Skims designer.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” he wrote. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go This my lady [sic] tweet of the night … Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce” amid everything going on. However, a second insider notes that she always has “wanted to make it work” and cherishes their family.

The couple, who married in 2014, share four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.