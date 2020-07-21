Rocking the boat. Kim Kardashian isn’t pleased that husband Kanye West brought up their private life and family on a national stage since his first campaign rally in South Carolina.

“Kim is deeply upset with Kanye for talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The rapper, 43, held his first official campaign event on Sunday, July 19, two weeks after confirming that he was joining the race for the White House. During his emotional speech, he revealed that he and Kardashian, 39, “talked about” ending her first pregnancy before they tied the knot in May 2014.

“I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child,” the Grammy winner told the crowd on Sunday. “She had the pills in her hand. … I almost killed my daughter.”

Since West made headlines with his controversial remarks, the source says the KKW Beauty founder is “trying to process everything” that was brought up at the rally. “She was taken aback by his comments regarding North,” the insider adds. “Kim is usually able to help him keep his mental health in check and Kanye speaking like this was shocking to her.”

One day after the “Jesus Walks” rapper gave his alarming speech, he took to Twitter with even more shocking allegations about his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet storm. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

The Yeezy designer went on to slam Jenner, 64, for “avoiding” his calls and said that she and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble are “not allowed” to be around his children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. The tweet has since been deleted.

“I put my life on God that North’s mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God,” he tweeted. “I’m at the ranch … come and get me.” A source confirms that West is currently in Wyoming.

Before West’s confusing display on social media, a separate source told Us that the Kardashian family and other close friends were “definitely concerned” about him. The “Heartless” rapper was previously hospitalized after canceling his tour in 2016 and has spoken candidly about his mental health since being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In a May 2019 interview with Vogue, Kardashian opened up about how the pair has been working through his diagnosis.

“It is an emotional process, for sure,” she said at the time. “That’s my husband. I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I’ll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation.”