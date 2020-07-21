Kanye West claimed in a since-deleted Twitter rant that his wife, Kim Kardashian, tried to have him hospitalized after his remarks about their eldest daughter, North.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” the rapper, 43, tweeted on Monday, July 20, referencing a statement he made during his first presidential campaign rally about initially wanting to abort the now-7-year-old.

He added, “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

During his tweet spree, West twice referred to his wife of six years as “North’s mother,” claiming he put his “life on the line” for their children that Kardashian, 39, “would never sell her sex rape [sic].” He also tweeted that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “would never photograph [North] doing playboy and that’s on God.”

The Yeezy designer used Twitter to try to get in touch with Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, too.

“Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Y’all tried to lock me up,” he tweeted, seemingly using a nickname for the momager’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. “Kriss [sic] and Kim call me now.”

West later shared a screenshot of a text message he sent Jenner, 64, that read, “This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are [you] still avoiding my calls.”

Shortly after, the Grammy winner deleted much of his Twitter rant and proceeded to promote his forthcoming album. “DONDA coming this Friday,” he teased.

West made headlines on Sunday, July 19, when he held a rally in South Carolina, two weeks after announcing his bid for the White House. After his rambling hourlong speech, which touched upon abortion and slavery, among other topics, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that West’s in-laws were shocked.

“The Kardashians and people close to Kanye are definitely concerned,” the insider said.

West, who was previously hospitalized in 2016, shares North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, with Kardashian. The couple married in May 2014.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment.