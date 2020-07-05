Kanye West announced on Saturday, July 4, that he is running for president of the United States against President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” the rapper, 43, tweeted.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Entrepreneur Elon Musk replied, “You have my full support!” and the rapper quickly trended on Twitter with First Lady also becoming a trending topic, as fans and critics pondered the idea of Kim Kardashian ending up in the White House with her husband.

It’s not the first time the “Famous” singer has talked about running for office — back in 2015 he surprised viewers at the MTV Video Music Awards by announcing a possible run in 2020.

Most recently West spoke about his political aspirations at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in NYC in November.

“When I run for President in 2024,” he said as the audience began laughing. “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

The Yeezy designer, who has been spending a lot of time at his ranch in Wyoming in recent months, has previously been a vocal supporter of President Trump, visiting the former reality TV star in the Oval Office in 2018 and courting controversy by wearing a red Make America Great Again cap.

He also implied in April that he planned to vote for the businessman in November.

“We know who I’m voting on,” he said in an interview with GQ. “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here!”

West’s wife has also met with Trump multiple times at the White House as she advocates for criminal justice reform.