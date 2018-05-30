Taking action! Kim Kardashian posed for a photo with President Donald Trump following their meeting at The White House on Wednesday, May 30.

“Great meeting with @KimKardahian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Trump, 71, tweeted on Wednesday alongside a snapshot of the twosome in the Oval Office. Kardashian, 37, dressed for the occasion in a black suit as she stood beside a beaming Trump, who sat with his arms crossed on his desk.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the E! personality was set to meet with Trump to discuss convict Alice Johnson, a first-time offender sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug conviction.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West, an outspoken Trump fan, have worked hard to advocate for Johnson’s release. “Kanye has been super vocal about supporting Trump and it seems there is a motive — one being the release of Chicago inmates,” a source previously told Us. “Kim and Kanye have been paying the legal bills and fighting to get a handful of people out of jail.”

Earlier this month, the Selfish author revealed her plans to meet with the Celebrity Apprentice alum. “I’ve been in communication with The White house and trying to bring [Johnson]’s case to the president’s desk and figure out how we can get her out,” she told Mic on May 9. “That’s such a huge stop from where we started with that not even being on their radar.”

She added: “I would explain to [Trump] that, just like everybody else, we can make choices in our lives that we’re not proud of and we don’t think all the way through. I really do believe that she’s going to thrive outside of prison and I would just urge him to please pardon her.”

Before stepping out at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Kardashian took to Twitter to wish Johnson well. “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson,” she wrote. “Today is for you.”

