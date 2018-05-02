Kimye to the rescue? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are paying the legal bills for Alice Johnson, who is currently serving a life sentence in prison on a nonviolent drug conviction, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“Kim read about Alice on social media and privately arranged for a high profile criminal defense attorney to be her lawyer, including paying her legal fees. Kim did this not seeking or wanting any publicity,” one source tells Us.

Kardashian, 37, initially posted about Johnson in October 2017.

“This is so unfair…” the reality TV star tweeted in response to an article about Johnson’s case.

According to a Change.org petition started by Johnson’s daughter, Tretessa, the 62-year-old woman has been in prison for 21 years and was “one of thousands of first time, nonviolent offenders who were given long mandatory prison terms.” The petition, which is seeking for President Donald Trump to grant her clemency, has more than 209,000 signatures.

“Kanye has been super vocal supporting Trump and it seems there is a motive — one being the release of Chicago inmates. Kim and Kanye have been paying the legal bills and fighting to get a handful of people out of jail,” second source tells Us. “Kim hired lawyers to have them both freed and is paying their legal bills.”

West made headlines in April for his support of Trump. “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” the rapper, 40, tweeted on April 25. “I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed,” he added.

Mic reports that Kardashian has discussed a potential presidential pardon for Johnson with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. A source told Us on Wednesday, May 2, that the KKW beauty creator is “worried” that people will think she shares the same political views as her husband.

