Kanye West is causing khaos in the Kardashian family. The rapper’s recent tweets supporting President Donald Trump didn’t go over well with his wife, Kim Kardashian, a source reveals exclusively in the issue of Us Weekly.

“Kim isn’t mad about [the Trump] tweets,” the source says. “But she’s worried that people will think she shares the same views.”

After West, 40, called Trump, 71, his “brother” and fellow “dragon energy” on April 25 (and shared a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat signed by the president), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, jumped into damage-control mode and assured her 59.9 million Twitter followers that she and her husband of nearly four years are not on the same page politically.

“She was worried if she stayed silent, fans would take it as her not having an opinion or agreeing with him,” the source tells Us.

But disagreements are nothing new for the parents of North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 3 months. “They’ve always had their own opinions and been their own people,” the source says. “This is the Kanye that Kim has always known.”

And there isn’t any drama between West and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, either. “The reports of him and Kris having explosive fights and Kim being pissed are comical and couldn’t be further from the truth,” the source tells Us.

After all, the Grammy winner — who said in a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God that Trump winning the 2016 presidential election “proves that anything is possible in America” — knows exactly what he’s doing: drumming up hype for his new album, due out in June.

“He did exactly the same thing the last time he had an album coming out,” the source notes. “This is Kanye — this is his thing!”

For more on West’s antics, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

