Bryan Abasolo has filed a new motion in his ongoing divorce from Rachel Lindsay, requesting emergency spousal support.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Abasolo, 44, claimed that Lindsay, 39, is still using their marital finances and has not shared access. The docs also reveal that the exes are still living together amid their breakup.

Abasolo and Lindsay met on season 13 of The Bachelorette, getting married two years later in 2019. The couple were married for four years, relocating from Miami to Los Angeles together. Abasolo filed for divorce in January.

In his new court documents, Abasolo claimed living together is “awkward and strained” since they don’t communicate and “avoid” one another. According to the chiropractor, he wants to vacate the property but needs money in order to put a deposit down on a new residence.

“I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he claimed in his motion. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Lindsay worked as an attorney in Dallas when she went on The Bachelorette. Since the show wrapped, she put her legal practice on hold to pursue a career as a TV host and podcaster. Lindsay has also authored a memoir, Miss Me With That, and a fiction novel, Real Love.

Abasolo and Lindsay currently share a house in North Hollywood after previously renting a luxury condominium in the city.

According to Abasolo, his estranged wife has “been using” their community property funds to pay her divorce lawyer’s fees and a forensic account. He also alleged that Lindsay refuses to “give [him] access to any of [their] community property funds” to cover his personal expenses and legal bills.

Lindsay has not responded to any of Abasolo’s recent claims. Us has reached out for comment.

In addition to his request for spousal support, Abasolo is petitioning the judge to order Lindsay to pay $75,000 for his fees. According to Abasolo, he makes $1,300 per month and that amounts to less than his rent, dining and miscellaneous costs. A hearing is scheduled for July 10.

Abasolo further claimed that one of the “main contested issues” in their divorce is their shared L.A. home.

“Rachel is claiming that our Family Residence is her sole and separate property, even though I believe that the majority, if not all, of the $466,000 down payment on our Family Residence came from community property earned during our marriage,” Abasolo’s court docs read. “I require attorney’s fees and forensic accountant’s fees to compete with Rachel’s litigation team and secure my entitlement to one-half of our community property.”

Lindsay previously broke her silence on the divorce on January 5.

“I didn’t think I would get emotional. … First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people,” she said during an episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast. “You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you. Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning.’”

Lindsay further noted that she was not ready to discuss the breakup in depth and was “trying to take it day by day.”